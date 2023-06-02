Wrestlers protest: In 10 points, know all the allegations against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Delhi Police have registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh based on complaints by six wrestlers and the father of a minor wrestler. Wrestlers allege instances of sexual harassment occurring over a decade in different locations, including foreign countries

Some wrestlers claim that Singh made advances, promising to help them in their careers in exchange for sexual favors. Pic/PTI

Allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior have emerged against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and BJP MP. The Delhi Police have registered two FIRs based on complaints by six wrestlers and the father of a minor wrestler, detailing instances of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour, the wrestlers alleged. However, Singh has reportedly denied all the allegations against him, reported PTI on Friday.

The charges have been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act by Delhi Police on the complaint of the wrestlers, the news agency reported. Here are ten key points based on the allegations:

FIRs Registered: Delhi Police have registered two FIRs against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh based on complaints by six wrestlers and the father of a minor wrestler.

Allegations by Wrestlers: Wrestlers allege instances of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, groping, stalking, and intimidation by Singh, occurring over a decade in different locations, including foreign countries, according to PTI.

Charges under IPC and POCSO Act: Singh has been charged under sections of the IPC, including assaulting a woman to outrage her modesty (Section 354), sexual harassment (354 A), and stalking (354 D). The FIR filed by the father of the minor wrestler invokes the POCSO Act, according to PTI.

Promises of Professional Support: Some wrestlers have alleged that Singh made advances, promising to help them in their careers.

Denial of Charges: Brij Bhushan Singh denied all allegations and had recently stated that he would hang himself if any accusation is proven against him. He asserted his care for the wrestlers and emphasised his contributions to their success and the game.

WFI Secretary's name in the case: The FIR filed by the wrestlers also reportedly includes the name of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) secretary Vinod Tomar.

Specific Incidents: A complainant described an incident where the 'victim' was allegedly called separately, and was harassed.

'Harassed' during team photograph: Another wrestler alleged she was harassed during a team photograph clicked.

Offered to buy supplements: One wrestler claims that Singh allegedly offered to buy her supplements in exchange for sexual favors, the FIR said, according to PTI report on Friday.

Domestic and International Incidents: The allegations involve incidents occurring during championship events, at the WFI office, and in locations in India and abroad, according to the FIR.

