Breaking News
Mumbai: Electroplating unit steals Rs 1.33 crore worth power
You’ve been warned! Next, you’ll be punished
Top cop to probe BMC projects
5 city stations to have inflatable rescue boats for the monsoon
Ashish Shelar demands POP idols not be banned
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Asian Games 2023 Indian squad for tennis announced Rohan Bopanna Ankita Raina to spearhead challenge

Asian Games 2023: Indian squad for tennis announced, Rohan Bopanna, Ankita Raina to spearhead challenge

Updated on: 20 June,2023 05:49 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna will once again be the flag-bearer of India's hopes in tennis at the Asian Games as the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Tuesday announced a 12-member squad for the continental quadrennial games

Asian Games 2023: Indian squad for tennis announced, Rohan Bopanna, Ankita Raina to spearhead challenge

Rohan Bopanna (L), Ankita Raina (R) (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Asian Games 2023: Indian squad for tennis announced, Rohan Bopanna, Ankita Raina to spearhead challenge
x
00:00

Doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna will once again be the flag-bearer of India's hopes in tennis at the Asian Games as the All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Tuesday announced a 12-member squad for the continental quadrennial games.


The Asian Games will begin in Hangzhou on September 23 with the men's team comprising Sumit Nagal, Sasikumar Mukund, Davis Cupper Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni besides the 43-year-old Bopanna.


The women's contingent will be led by the previous Asian Games bronze medallist in singles, Ankita Raina. The other members are Karman Kaur Thandi, Rututaj Bhosle, Sahaja Yamlapalli, Vaidehi Chaudhari and Prarthane Thombare, according to a statement issued by AITA.


India had won a gold and two bronze medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, where the Bopanna-Divij Sharan pair had defeated Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik and Denis Yevseyev to clinch the doubles gold.

In the men's singles Prajnesh Gunneswaran had won bronze in men's singles.

Former India player Rohit Rajpal has been named captain of the Asian Games-bound contingent, while Ankita Bhambri will be the captain of the women's team.

"The chairman of the (AITA) Professional Selection Committee, Nandan Bal, after considering valuable suggestions from the committee members and team captains, recommended the names of the players," the statement added.

Also Read: Top Indian athletes aim for Asian Games qualification at National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

2023 Asian Games Asian Games 2023 rohan bopanna tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK