Denied accreditation, India archery coach Woong Ki lashes out at IOA

Updated on: 21 July,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Woong Ki, who reached the French capital with the Indian team after overseeing its preparation in Marseille, said he “was removed from the Olympic coaching role at a critical time” and will now be flying back to India with his return ticket already booked

Baek Woong Ki

Livid at being denied accreditation for the Paris Games, India’s Korean archery coach Baek Woong Ki on Saturday said he would not continue after his contract expires on August 30, and lashed out at the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for “poor and hasty administration.”


Woong Ki, who reached the French capital with the Indian team after overseeing its preparation in Marseille, said he “was removed from the Olympic coaching role at a critical time” and will now be flying back to India with his return ticket already booked.


Also Read: "Difficult to explain the pain of being away from my daughter": Deepika Kumari


“I am a Korean coach who signed a contract to prepare [the Indian archers] for the Paris Olympics. But at a critical time, I was removed from the Olympic coaching role and my flight schedule told me to return home,” the renowned coach said.

He has been staying in a Paris hotel and was awaiting his Games accreditation.

“I have a contract until August 30th and I signed it for the purpose of the Olympics. I plan to arrive at Sonipat and calmly prepare for the formalities of entering Korea,” he added, making it clear that he will not renew his contract. Woong Ki, who guided archery heavyweights South Korea to two gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics, questioned the logic behind investing on him if he is not to be accommodated with the Indian team. “I have been training them [Indian archers] for two years to win a medal at the Paris Olympics. However, foreign coaches were excluded due to the IOA’s poor and hasty administration,” said Woong Ki.

