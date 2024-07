Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule at 2024 Summer Games

India aims to surpass its previous Olympic medal tally as it prepares to excel at the Paris Olympics 2024, commencing July 26.

In recent years, India's Olympic performance has demonstrated consistent improvement. At Tokyo 2020, India achieved a historic milestone with seven medals, highlighted by Neeraj Chopra's celebrated gold in the javelin throw, marking the nation's most successful participation in this prestigious global event.

With a contingent of over 100 athletes competing this year, India is optimistic about securing an even greater haul of medals. Although Paris Olympics 2024 officially begin on July 26, India's campaign will kick off a day earlier with archers participating in individual ranking rounds.