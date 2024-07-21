"Difficult to explain the pain of being away from my daughter": Deepika Kumari

Archer Deepika Kumari says staying away from 19-month-old daughter is painful, but focusing on achieving Olympic medal is equally important; husband Atanu Das recalls tough times

Deepika Kumari. Pic/Getty Images

Deepika Kumari is torn between two worlds. One where the doting mother longs to be with her 19-month-old daughter Vedika, and another where the ace Indian archer craves for an elusive Olympic medal.

But the resilience she showed in fusing those two different spaces in her life has taken Deepika to the Paris Games, the fourth showpiece in her career.

Atanu Das with daughter Vedika. Pic/Das’s Instagram account

Deepika’s determination to achieve glory in the ultimate sporting event in the world was evident when she stayed away from her daughter for two months to finetune her preparation. “It’s difficult to explain the pain of being away from my daughter. But it’s also about achieving what we have worked for over so many years,” Deepika told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

Finally, Atanu Das, her husband and himself an international archer, took Vedika to Army Sports Institute in Pune just before Deepika departed to Paris. It was an achingly emotional moment for Deepika. “I miss her a lot, but that’s how it is. Thankfully, she has been really supportive and has adapted well with my in-laws and Atanu,” added Deepika.

But Deepika’s turmoil had started immediately after giving birth to her daughter in December 2022. She developed muscle stiffness and lifting the 19-kg bow was next to impossible. “We had planned for the delivery in such a way that we would be able to compete in Paris. But it was like starting from zero after the delivery. Forget about shooting or lifting the bow, she was not able to do even simple daily chores,” Atanu recalled.

“Gradually, she started jogging and put in a lot of hard work at the gym to get going again.” Deepika even thought that her career has come to a close. “Career lagta hai khatam ho gaya, kya main aur shooting nahin kar paoongi? [It seems my career is over...Won’t I be able to shoot again?]” she would ask Das.

