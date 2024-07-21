The Spaniard rebounded from dropping the opening set to prevail 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, returning to the final of a tournament he won as a teenager on his last appearance in 2005

Rafael Nadal celebrates after his semi-final win v Duje Ajdukovic in Bastad yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article "I’m very happy with that": Rafael Nadal on first final in two years x 00:00

Rafael Nadal reached his first final on Saturday since winning the 2022 French Open, defeating Croatian qualifier Duje Ajdukovic in a three-set tussle in Bastad ahead of the Paris Olympics.

A day after his four-hour quarter-final victory, the 22-time Grand Slam champion was again tested by Ajdukovic, the World No. 130 who had won just two tour-level matches before this week.

The Spaniard rebounded from dropping the opening set to prevail 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, returning to the final of a tournament he won as a teenager on his last appearance in 2005.

“It was a very tough match. It was very difficult honestly, but I found a way to survive and be through to the final after a long time without being in a final, so that’s great news and I’m very happy with that,” said Nadal.

The 38-year-old will play Portuguese seventh seed Nuno Borges or Argentina’s Thiago Agustin Tirante on Sunday as he goes in search of the 93rd singles title of his career.

His most recent triumph came two years ago at Roland Garros, when he won the tournament for a record-extending 14th time. “It’s always a great feeling to be back in the final. I won four matches in a row, something I wasn’t able to make happen since two years ago,” said Nadal.

Nadal struggled early against the 23-year-old Ajdukovic as he fell 3-0 and a double break down in the opening set, but he fought his way back.

