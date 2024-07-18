Argentina sack their Undersecretary Garro

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 July,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Buenos Aires
Argentina sacked Undersecretary for Sports, Julio Garro after he demanded an apology from captain Lionel Messi for alleged racist chanting during his team’s Copa America victory celebrations.


After Argentina’s Copa America title win, a video of their celebrations in a team bus shared by Enzo Fernandez on Instagram went viral, with players heard making fun of the French players’ African origin.


However, Fernandez later apologised on social media, saying he had gotten “caught up in the euphoria of our celebrations.”

“The song included highly offensive language and there is absolutely no excuse for these words,” he added.

