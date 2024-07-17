Breaking News
Puja Khedkar row: Controversial IAS probationer recalled
Exclusive | Mumbai: Uber-luxe homes to rise, as a city icon comes down
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: How did hoarding go from 200 sq ft to 33,600 sq ft?
Mumbai: Five dead, 42 injured as in accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Mumbai rains: Monsoon illness on the rise
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Copa America France calls for action on Argentinas racist remarks

Copa America: France calls for action on Argentina's racist remarks

Updated on: 17 July,2024 12:33 PM IST  |  Paris
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Some players, including Fernandez, sing a chant dating back to the 2022 World Cup final that Argentina won against France

Copa America: France calls for action on Argentina's racist remarks

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi lifts up the trophy as he celebrates winning the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament final football match Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Copa America: France calls for action on Argentina's racist remarks
x
00:00

The French Football Federation (FFF) said on Tuesday it plans to lodge a complaint with FIFA and take legal action after racist chants from members of Argentina's Copa America-winning team.


FFF president Philippe Diallo "condemned with the greatest firmness the unacceptable racist and discriminatory remarks made against players of the France team". The chants were heard during a live video posted on social media by Chelsea and Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez from the team bus in the wake of the Copa America victory over Colombia in Miami on Sunday.


Also Read: Copa America final: Lionel Messi exits with apparent leg injury, ankle swollen


Some players, including Fernandez, sing a chant dating back to the 2022 World Cup final that Argentina won against France. The song targets France's star striker Kylian Mbappe and includes homophobic insults.

"Faced with the seriousness of these shocking remarks, contrary to the values of sport and human rights, the president of the FFF decided to directly challenge his Argentine counterpart and FIFA and to file a legal complaint for racial and discriminatory offensive remarks," an FFF statement read.

Fernandez's Chelsea team-mate Wesley Fofana criticised the video on social media. "Football in 2024: racism without a complex," the French international said on X, formerly known as Twitter. French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera also called for world football's governing body FIFA to take action.

"Pathetic. Behaviour all the more unacceptable because it is repeated," Oudea-Castera wrote on X. "FIFA: a reaction?" she added. Argentina and France have maintained a heated rivalry since the South Americans last 16 elimination to eventual champions France at the 2018 World Cup. Two years ago, the FFF also filed a complaint against racist comments on social media.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Copa America argentina football sports sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK