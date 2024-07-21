Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Mohammed Shami brushes aside report suggesting he took a dig at spinner Amit Mishra

Updated on: 21 July,2024 05:23 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

"India pacer Mohammad Shami took a dig at Amit Mishra after he made bold remarks about Virat Kohli." the report claimed

Mohammed Shami. Pic/AFP

India pacer Mohammed Shami has rebuked a media outlet for putting out false reports concerning him and former India spinner Amit Mishra and urged the media to verify the source of the news before publishing any information regarding it. A media house published reports about Shami allegedly blasting Amit Mishra for his purported comments about Virat Kohli. These reports claimed that Amit Mishra made the remarks about Kohli for 'fame and power'. 


"India pacer Mohammad Shami took a dig at Amit Mishra after he made bold remarks about Virat Kohli." the report claimed.


Taking to social media, Shami expressed his disappointment at false information being circulated about Amit Mishra.

"Disappointed to see false information circulating about Amit Mishra. It's a humble request to verify news sources before publishing," he wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Shami requested the said media house to take down the story and issue a correction, tagging Amit Mishra and Shubhankr Mishra. He also hashtagged the news #StopFakeNews.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

