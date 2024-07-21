Breaking News
Mohammed Shami labels "cartoongiri" to Inzamam-ul-Haq's claim on India's swing bowling

Updated on: 21 July,2024 07:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

In response, Shami criticised Inzamam’s claims during an interview on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel. “They [Inzamam] said, ‘How can Arshdeep get reverse swing?’ I want to say only one thing to Inzamam bhai

Inzamam-ul-Haq. Pic/AFP

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has strongly defended his teammate Arshdeep Singh after former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq questioned the young pacer’s ability to generate reverse swing during the T20 World Cup. 


In response, Shami criticised Inzamam’s claims during an interview on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel. “They [Inzamam] said, ‘How can Arshdeep get reverse swing?’ I want to say only one thing to Inzamam bhai.


Also Read: BCCI’s R1cr, a balm of sorts!


I respect him a lot. If you do the same thing, isn’t it ball-tampering? Those who do well against them, will be their target. India and Pakistan are arch-rivals,” Shami said.  

“I don’t expect that despite being ex-players you can say such things. Even Wasim Akram said how umpires give you the ball and it is not possible to plant any device in it. This type of cartoongiri is not good. These statements are there to fool people,” Shami added.

