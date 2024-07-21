BCCI’s Rs 1cr, a balm of sorts!

Aunshuman Gaekwad, who is battling cancer, has been a player, selector, coach and administrator. You name it and he has done it all for the Board and Indian cricket

Aunshuman Gaekwad. Pic/mid-day archives

Two opening batters of my generation with the same unflinching determination never to give their wickets away are undergoing a serious health crisis, which is far more lethal than any bowling attack they have faced anywhere in the world.

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has just undergone surgery for throat cancer, which he had successfully battled over 20 years back and came out the winner. With the dreaded disease returning and him being in his 80s, it will require all the courage and never-give-up attitude to get to the ultimate century, the century of life.

Aunshuman Gaekwad who opened in several Test matches with me, is the other opener who is facing the bouncers and beamers of the same ailment and as he did during his playing days, taking the blows and still hanging in there and not giving his wicket away.

So many roles

The BCCI’s decision in sanctioning Rs 1 crore would have come as a balm of sorts, because he has done so much for Indian cricket. He has been a player, selector, coach and administrator. You name it and he has done it all for BCCI and Indian cricket. Jay Shah’s announcement needs to be applauded, for the BCCI, which had fixed a maximum of Rs 10 lakh for former cricketers for their medical treatment. Someone had to take the bold decision to go beyond the limit, for questions can be asked as to why the limit was extended.

Hopefully, at the BCCI AGM due in a few months time, no questions will be asked, and the limit will be removed after which each case can be decided on merit by a medical panel formed especially for the purpose. The president and secretary should have the authority to decide on the amount after the medical panel gives its verdict. The BCCI is not short of funds and taking care of those who have given selflessly to Indian cricket should be the only consideration.

How about insurance?

The BCCI could also explore doing insurance for retired players as soon as they quit the game or they reach 40 years of age. This way, any sudden need for funds could well be taken care of. I am no expert on this or, for that matter, on anything and perhaps even some cricket fan who works in the insurance business could come up with a plan to cover retired India players. The state association can then replicate the same for their state players who retire.

Gaekwad’s contribution to Indian cricket

Player: 1974-75 to 1987-88

Selector: 1992-93 to 1995-96

Coach: 1997 to 1999 and briefly in 2000

Administrator: Member of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee in 2019

