Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor impresses her with THIS

Alia Bhatt often shares adorable photos of her daughter, Raha, giving fans a glimpse into their personal moments together

Alia Bhatt. Pic/Yogen Shah; (right) Picture Courtesy/ Alia Bhatt's Instagram account

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's little girl, Raha, surprised her mom with a playful "seven-course meal," showcasing her imaginative culinary skills.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Jigra' actress posted a picture featuring the creative dishes made by Raha using modeling clay. Alia praised her daughter's creativity and affectionately referred to Raha as her "favorite chef." In the photo, the proud mom could be seen sitting at a table, with a beautifully presented seven-course meal crafted by Raha in front of her. The food, all made from clay, was served on small, colorful plates. Delighted by her daughter's creativity, Alia wrote, “My 7-course meal…with love from my favourite chef.”

Picture Courtesy/Alia Bhatt's Instagram account

Alia Bhatt often shares adorable photos of her daughter, Raha, giving fans a glimpse into their personal moments together. A few days ago, on National Pet Day, Alia shared a heartwarming photo with her pet cat, Edward. The picture was taken by her little daughter, Raha. For the caption, she wrote, “A picture with my prince, clicked by my princess.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor marked their third wedding anniversary on April 14. To celebrate the occasion, the 32-year-old actress dropped a sweet selfie clicked by the 'Rockstar' actor. The photo showed a glimpse of Alia, resting beside her husband, Ranbir.

"Home, always. #Happy3," Alia captioned the post. Alia’s mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, expressed her affection for the post with red heart emojis. Ranbir’s cousin, Kareena Kapoor Khan, commented, “The Best Peeps,” adding two red heart emojis. Rhea Kapoor also joined in celebrating the couple, wishing them a "happy anniversary" with a red heart emoji.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in a private ceremony at their Mumbai residence. Later, on November 6, 2022, they welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, into the world.

