1983 WC members donate 3 months pension to aid Aunshuman Gaekwad’s treatment

Updated on: 17 July,2024 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

“We are happy to learn that BCCI has paid R1 crore and are also thinking of paying the balance amount. Kapil Dev, through his golfing friends, is also raising funds for Anshu,” Sandeep Patil told mid-day on Tuesday

Aunshuman Gaekwad

Financial help to former India cricketer Aunshuman Gaekwad is filtering through, for his blood cancer treatment. Members of India’s 1983 World Cup team are donating three months of their BCCI pension towards Gaekwad’s treatment since they were Gaekwad’s teammate as well.


Also Read: MCA shows the way!


“We are happy to learn that BCCI has paid R1 crore and are also thinking of paying the balance amount. Kapil Dev, through his golfing friends, is also raising funds for Anshu,” Sandeep Patil told mid-day on Tuesday. Patil was happy that his column in mid-day on July 2, asking the BCCI to help Gaekwad has made some impact along with Kapil Dev’s recent appeal. A member of Gaekwad’s family provided the bank details (below) for those who would like to help the former India opening batsman, selector and coach.


