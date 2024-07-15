BCCI to provide Rs 1 crore for Gaekwad’s cancer treatment

BCCI’s decision has come following emotional appeals for support from former captain Kapil Dev and Sandeep Patil Patil, who had enjoined the cricket board to help Gaikwad.

In a noble gesture, the BCCI on Sunday decided to release Rs 1 crore for the treatment of former India coach Aunshuman Gaekwad, who is battling blood cancer at a medical facility in London. BCCI’s decision has come following emotional appeals for support from former captain Kapil Dev and Sandeep Patil Patil, who had enjoined the cricket board to help Gaikwad.

“ Jay Shah has instructed BCCI to release Rs 1 crore with immediate effect to provide financial assistance to India’s veteran cricketer Gaekwad, who is battling cancer,” BCCI apex council said in a statement. Gaekwad, son of former India captain DK Gaekwad, is undergoing treatment for blood cancer at the King’s College Hospital in London.

“Shah has also spoken to Gaekwad’s family to take stock of the situation and extend support. The board stands by Gaekwad’s family in this hour of crisis and will do whatever is essential for Gaekwad’s quick recovery,” the statement continued. “The BCCI will continue to monitor Gaekwad’s progress and is confident that he will come out of this phase strongly,” it added. The 71-year-old Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India between 1975 and 1987.

