'I begged him': Home Alone 2 director Chris Columbus on Trump's cameo in film

Chris Columbus. Pic/AFP

Director Chris Columbus talked about his decision to include US President Donald Trump in 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York'. Columbus said he would like to cut the seven-second cameo from the 1992 movie, but worries he will be deported by the Trump administration, reported Deadline.

"It's become this curse. It's become this thing that I wish it was not there," he said, later adding: "It's become an albatross for me. I just wish it was gone."

"I can't cut it," said Columbus, who has Italian ancestry. "If I cut it, I'll probably be sent out of the country. I'll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I'll have to go back to Italy or something."

It is not the first time Columbus has lamented Trump's cameo. He shared in 2020 that Trump allowed him to film in The Plaza Hotel in exchange for an appearance in the movie, as per the outlet.

"When we screened it for the first time, the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen. So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience," reported Deadline.

Trump said he was begged to appear in the film.

Columbus shared, "He (Trump) said I begged him to be in the movie, but there's no world I would ever beg a non-actor to be in a movie. But we were desperate to get the Plaza Hotel."

'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York' was released two years after the original. The sequel follows McCallister as he finds himself lost in the Big Apple while his family travels to Florida. McCallister is sought once again by the Wet Bandits after their escape from prison, reported Deadline.

