Asia Cup 2024: Vishmi Gunaratne slams unbeaten 51 in SL's win over BAN

After restricting Bangladesh to a modest 111 for eight, Sri Lanka completed the task with 17 balls to spare, reaching 114-3 in 17.1 overs

Vishmi Gunaratne

Hosts Sri Lanka started their campaign in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup on a positive note, beating Bangladesh by seven wickets here on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh were off to a disastrous start and lost three wickets with just six runs on the board. It soon became 17-4, and then 48-5, before skipper Nigar Sultana steadied the sinking ship with a 48-run knock that came off 59 balls and included six boundaries. Down the order, Shorna Akter contributed a brisk 14-ball 25 as Bangladesh crossed 100. As far as Sri Lanka batting was concerned, opener Vishmi Gunaratne was the highest scorer with 51 off 48 balls, hitting seven fours and a six in her knock. Harshitha Samarawickrama chipped in with 33 in 31 balls and got out with her team on the doorstep of victory.

Meanwhile, in another match, a solid bowling effort, especially towards the fag-end, helped Thailand register their first win of the Asia Cup after beating Malaysia by 22 runs here on Saturday.

Brief scores

Bangladesh 111-8 in 20 overs (N Sultana 48*, I Priyadharshani 2-17) lost to Sri Lanka 114-3 in 17.1 overs (V Gunaratne 51*, H Samarawickrama 33; Nahida Akter3-12) by seven wickets

