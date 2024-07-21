Breaking News
Mumbai: 80-year-old dies as dilapidated building collapses at Grant Road
Mumbai weather update: More heavy rain ahead, IMD warns of flood
Mumbai rains: Tulsi lake overflows, water stock now at 40 per cent
Thane: Ulhasnagar civic chief suspends AMC
Thane: Mumbra’s human chain protest attracts FIR against 145 people
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Asia Cup 2024 Vishmi Gunaratne slams unbeaten 51 in SLs win over BAN

Asia Cup 2024: Vishmi Gunaratne slams unbeaten 51 in SL's win over BAN

Updated on: 21 July,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  Dambulla
PTI |

Top

After restricting Bangladesh to a modest 111 for eight, Sri Lanka completed the task with 17 balls to spare, reaching 114-3 in 17.1 overs

Asia Cup 2024: Vishmi Gunaratne slams unbeaten 51 in SL's win over BAN

Vishmi Gunaratne

Listen to this article
Asia Cup 2024: Vishmi Gunaratne slams unbeaten 51 in SL's win over BAN
x
00:00

Hosts Sri Lanka started their campaign in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup on a positive note, beating Bangladesh by seven wickets here on Saturday. 


After restricting Bangladesh to a modest 111 for eight, Sri Lanka completed the task with 17 balls to spare, reaching 114-3 in 17.1 overs.


Also Read: Harbhajan Singh questions Chahal, Abhishek, Samson's exclusion from India's squads


Opting to bat first, Bangladesh were off to a disastrous start and lost three wickets with just six runs on the board. It soon became 17-4, and then 48-5, before skipper Nigar Sultana steadied the sinking ship with a 48-run knock that came off 59 balls and included six boundaries. Down the order, Shorna Akter contributed a brisk 14-ball 25 as Bangladesh crossed 100. As far as Sri Lanka batting was concerned, opener Vishmi Gunaratne was the highest scorer with 51 off 48 balls, hitting seven fours and a six in her knock. Harshitha Samarawickrama chipped in with 33 in 31 balls and got out with her team on the doorstep of victory.  

Meanwhile, in another match, a solid bowling effort, especially towards the fag-end, helped Thailand register their first win of the Asia Cup after beating Malaysia by 22 runs here on Saturday. 

Brief scores
Bangladesh 111-8 in 20 overs (N Sultana 48*, I Priyadharshani 2-17) lost to Sri Lanka 114-3 in 17.1 overs (V Gunaratne 51*, H Samarawickrama 33; Nahida Akter3-12) by seven wickets

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

t20 asia cup cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK