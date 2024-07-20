Breaking News
IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai in next 24 hours
Sharad Pawar-led NCP releases book on 'black deeds' of Mahayuti govt
Man held for withdrawing Rs 2 lakh from BJP MLA's mother's account
One dead another injured as city continues to witness rains
Puja Khedkar's father gets protection from arrest in criminal intimidation case
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > We want to keep playing fearless cricket Harmanpreet after resounding win over Pakistan

'We want to keep playing fearless cricket': Harmanpreet after resounding win over Pakistan

Updated on: 20 July,2024 05:22 PM IST  |  Dambulla
PTI |

Top

Chasing 109, Indian openers Shafali Verma (40) and Smriti Mandhana (45) were at their best as they toyed with the Pakistani attack from the word go

'We want to keep playing fearless cricket': Harmanpreet after resounding win over Pakistan

Harmanpreet Kaur. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
'We want to keep playing fearless cricket': Harmanpreet after resounding win over Pakistan
x
00:00

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur wants her side to play fearless cricket to claim an eighth consecutive women's Asia Cup title, having set the tone with a commanding win over arch-rivals Pakistan here on Friday. India bundled out Pakistan for a below-par 108 after being asked to bowl and then chased down the target with as many as 35 balls remaining.


Chasing 109, Indian openers Shafali Verma (40) and Smriti Mandhana (45) were at their best as they toyed with the Pakistani attack from the word go. "Our bowlers and openers did the job. The first game is always a pressure game that sets the tone. Our entire unit played really well. When we were bowling, we were talking about early breakthroughs. With the bat, credit goes to Smriti and Shafali. We want to keep playing fearless cricket," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation ceremony. Pakistan sipper Nida Dar said her side was the second best in both the powerplays, which made the difference.


Also Read: 'Dambulla' delight!


"The difference was the powerplays, we lost both. The bowlers did well towards the end, though. We are confident of bouncing back," she said. Experienced India spinner Deepti Sharma (3/20), who was adjudged the player of the match, was happy to have contributed to the team's success. "I am feeling really good as I could deliver as per the plan. I had the belief. As a unit, we are doing well for the last few months. The camps we have had helped a lot. "I worked on my bowling after the South Africa series, so that helped. Nida Dar is a good batter, so her wicket was important," she said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

harmanpreet kaur India vs Pakistan asia cup t20 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK