Updated on: 21 July,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

“Hard to understand why Chahal, Samson and Abhishek are not a part of the Indian team for Sri Lanka,” Harbhajan wrote on X

Yuzvendra Chahal. Pic/AFP

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has questioned spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Abhishek Sharma’s exclusion from Men in Blue’s squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. 


In the T20I squad, Abhishek’s exclusion was the biggest talking point, he recently made his debut against Zimbabwe and also scored a ton in his second match. He didn’t find any place in either squad while Chahal, who was part of the T20 World Cup, was also dropped for the Sri Lanka tour. 


Also Read: IPL: Overlooked for India captaincy, can Hardik Pandya keep the top post at MI next season?


Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was only named in the T20I squad and was not included in ODIs as Rishabh Pant earned a recall after making his comeback in India colours in the T20 World Cup last month.  

“Hard to understand why Chahal, Samson and Abhishek are not a part of the Indian team for Sri Lanka,” Harbhajan wrote on X.

