Team India has maintained their unbeaten streak in the T20 World Cup 2024. Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, the side has ticked all the boxes. The standout performer for the side is Jasprit Bumrah as he managed to pick wickets in crucial times

Harbhajan Singh (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article T20 World Cup 2024: Harbhajan Singh slams Vaughan over Guyana controversy x 00:00

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has always criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India and Team India for their power and financial status in international cricket.

In the semi-final two of the T20 World Cup 2024 between India and England, the Englishmen lost the match at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. With this victory, Jos Buttler-led England got knocked out of the tournament and India qualified for the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit Sharma and Co. will now clash with South Africa for the title on June 29.

Following England's loss, Michael Vaughan took to X to share his thoughts saying, "If England had beaten SA they would have got the Trinidad semi and I believe they would have won that game .. So no complaints they haven’t been good enough .. But Guyana has been a lovely venue pick for India 👍👍." Taking to X:

If England had beaten SA they would have got the Trinidad semi and I believe they would have won that game .. So no complaints they haven’t been good enough .. But Guyana has been a lovely venue pick for India 👍👍 https://t.co/QeN8PKrTsK — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 27, 2024

In reply, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh said, "What makes u think Guyana was a good venue for India ? Both Teams played on the same venue . England won the toss that was an advantage . Stop being silly . England was outplayed by India in all departments. Accept the fact and Move on and keep ur rubbish with urself. Talk logic not Nonsense" Taking to X:

What makes u think Guyana was a good venue for India ? Both Teams played on the same venue . England won the toss that was an advantage . Stop being silly . England was outplayed by India in all departments. Accept the fact and Move on and keep ur rubbish with urself. Talk logic… https://t.co/2osEFYJeFC — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 27, 2024

