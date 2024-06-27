"Bumrah is 1000 times better than me": Kapil Dev

The 65-year-old Kapil Dev led Team India to their maiden World Cup title in 1983. He also lauded the overall fitness level of the current Indian cricket team

Kapil Dev (Pic: File Pic)

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev feels that lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is a "1000 times better" bowler than what he was in his prime.

Jasprit Bumrah has showcased exceptional skills with the ball in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. So far, he has bagged 11 wickets with an outstanding economy of 4.08 in 23 overs.

"Bumrah is 1000 times better than me. These young boys are far better than us. We had more experience. They are better," Kapil told 'PTI Videos'.

Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah is considered as the best fast bowler in international cricket. Representing India in 26 test matches, he has picked 159 wickets with an economy of under three. Making 89 ODI appearances, the pacer registered 149 scalps in the format. In the T20I, he has 85 wickets in 68 matches.

On the other hand, Kapil Dev ended his international career with a then-world record of 434 test wickets and is considered as one of the best all-rounders of all time. In ODIs, he has 253 wickets.

The 65-year-old Kapil Dev led Team India to their maiden World Cup title in 1983. He also lauded the overall fitness level of the current Indian cricket team.

"They are very good. Outstanding. They are fitter. They are much more hardworking. They are fantastic," he said.

Coming to the T20 World Cup 2024 campaign of Team India, the side is still unbeaten in the tournament. Rohit Sharma-led team has qualified for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 which will be against England.

If they manage to secure a win against the Englishmen, they will then play the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 29 against South Africa. The Proteas defeated Afghanistan in the semi-final one of the T20 World Cup 2024. With this win, the side managed to seal the final berth.

(With PTI Inputs)