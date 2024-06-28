India vs England, T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final: Rohit Sharma-led India roars into T20 World Cup final after 10 years, crushes England

India captain Rohit Sharma, content with the victory, highlighted on Friday the importance of adjusting to the demanding conditions that paved the way for their first appearance in a T20 World Cup final in a decade
Axar Patel (L), Suryakumar Yadav (R) and Rohit Sharma (C) of India celebrate the dismissal of Jos Buttler of England. Pic/AFP
The rain that disrupted India's final league stage contest with Canada last Saturday, shifted from Florida’s Lauderhill up the northern coast to Guyana on Thursday, prompting concerns that an extensive and much scrutinised tournament could face ruin by inclement weather.