I just tried to read the wicket better: Amit Mishra

Veteran Lucknow Super Giants spinner Amit Mishra credited his success (2-23 in four overs) in the five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad here to making careful assessment of the wicket and taking mental notes of the shots that batters are likely to employ against his bowling.

“I didn’t do anything special, just tried to read the wicket better, analysing the kind of shots batters will play against my bowling. And I met with some success,” Mishra said in the post match press-conference.

“I am very happy with my performance and the fact that the team won and built confidence for the next match,” Mishra added.

