I just tried to read the wicket better: Amit Mishra

Updated on: 09 April,2023 07:32 AM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI

“I didn’t do anything special, just tried to read the wicket better, analysing the kind of shots batters will play against my bowling. And I met with some success,” Mishra said in the post match press-conference

Amit Mishra


Veteran Lucknow Super Giants spinner Amit Mishra credited his success (2-23 in four overs) in the five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad here to making careful assessment of the wicket and taking mental notes of the shots that batters are likely to employ against his bowling.


“I didn’t do anything special, just tried to read the wicket better, analysing the kind of shots batters will play against my bowling. And I met with some success,” Mishra said in the post match press-conference. 



Also read: IPL 2023: SRH bank on Proteas fire!


“I am very happy with my performance and the fact that the team won and built confidence for the next match,” Mishra added.

IPL 2023 indian premier league amit mishra Lucknow Super Giants sunrisers hyderabad cricket news sports news

