Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat hospitalised following the disqualification, according to reports

Vinesh Phogat (Pic: X/@thebharatarmy)

India's ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been hospitalized following the heartbreak at the Paris Olympics 2024. There have been talks surrounding Vinesh Phogat that she worked out the whole night to match the weight criteria.

Following her overnight workout, the wrestler was admitted to the hospital due to dehydration. According to reports, she lost 1.58 kgs.

On Wednesday morning, the Indian Olympics Association confirmed that ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the finals of the Paris Olympics 2024 for being overweight.

Her match was against USA's Sarah Hildebrandt. The clash was scheduled to be played at 12:30 AM. In the Paris Olympics 2024, Vinesh Phogat created history by becoming the first-ever woman wrestler to qualify for the finals of the Olympics.

"She was found overweight by 100gm this morning. The rules do not allow this and she has been disqualified," said an Indian coach.

The Indian Olympic Association confirmed it later and requested privacy for Phogat. This was her third appearance in the Olympics. The Indian wrestler failed to win a medal in her two previous Olympic appearances. "No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," it added.

On August 6, Vinesh Phogat defeated Japan's Yui Susaki by 3-2 in the quarter-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024. What made this victory special was, that this was the first-ever loss for the Japanese wrestler in her international career. With this, she sealed the semi-final berth at the event.

Later, the 29-year-old Phogat went on to secure a 5-0 win over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024. Both wrestlers got off to a cautious start but a passivity clock on Lopez meant that Vinesh got on the board with one technical point after the Cuban didn't take a risk.