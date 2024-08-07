The Vinesh Phogat redemption: From controversial protests to coveted Olympic medal

On Tuesday, Vinesh P became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final, securing her place with a commanding 5-0 victory over Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez
Vinesh Phogat (Pic: WFI)
She was acutely aware of the significance of her win in upending Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez in the semi-finals. Overcome with emotion, she leaped into the air before collapsing onto the mat, tears streaming down her face.
