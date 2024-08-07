Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule on August 7

India's ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will be in action to compete in the women's 49kg category at the Paris Olympics 2024 at 11:00 PM

Here is India's schedule for the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 7:

Wrestling

After securing back-to-back victories, India's star wrestler Vinesh Phogat will lock horns with USA's Sarah Hildebrandt for the finals of the Paris Olympics 2024 in the women's freestyle 50kg category. The match is scheduled to be played at 12:30 AM.

Antim Panghal will be in action at the Paris Olympics 2024 for women's freestyle 53kg round of 16. She will clash with Turkey's Zeynep Yetgil at 2:30 PM.

If Panghal qualifies, the quarter-final round will be played from 4:20 PM onwards. If she manages to win the quarter-final round, Antim will then directly seal the semi-final berth which will be played from 10:25 PM.

Weightlifting

Table Tennis

The quarter-final round of the women's table tennis team is set to be played at 1:30 PM. The Indian team comprising Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath will face Germany's Shan Xiaona, Yuan Wan and Annett Kaufmann.

Golf

India's Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will participate in women's individual stroke play round 1 at 12:30 PM.

Athletics

Avinash Sable will begin his final round of men's 3000m steeplechase at 1:13 AM.

Abdulla Aboobacker and Praveen Chithravel will participate in the men's triple jump qualification at 10:45 PM.

Annu Rani will make her appearance at the Paris Olympics 2024 for the women's javelin throw qualification round at 1:55 PM.

Jyothi Yarraji will enter women’s 100m hurdles Round 1 at 1:45 PM.

Sarvesh Kushare will compete in the men's high jump qualification round starting at 1:35 PM.

India's Suraj Panwar and Priyanka Goswami will also be in action. The duo will participate in a mixed marathon race walk relay at 11:00 AM.