The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over media reports claiming that the stipend under the Maharashtra government's flagship Ladki Bahin scheme has been cut, saying this is the "jumla model" of the BJP.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has, however, said the scheme to provide financial assistance to women will continue and that there is no question of scrapping it.

Earlier, state Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare on Tuesday said no change has been made in the amount of assistance paid under the scheme, but some 7.74 lakh women already getting Rs 1,000 under another scheme are being paid the difference of Rs 500.

She was responding to reports claiming the aid under the Ladki Bahin scheme was reduced for 7,74,148 women who were receiving benefits of other schemes.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, "This is the Jumla model of BJP! At the time of elections, one remembers one's 'laadli sister', but as soon as the elections are over, one turns away from the same sister."

"The policies of the Modi government have already reduced the income of the common person, and on top of that, the impact of inflation has made it even more difficult for housewives and common women to run the household," he said in a post on X.

"It is reported that the Mahayuti government of Maharashtra has reduced the assistance amount for 8 lakh women under the Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana from Rs 1500 to just Rs 500," he said.

"The message of the government is clear - With one hand, spend money on your capitalist friends, and loot the public's pockets with the other!" Ramesh said.

"The result is that today lakhs of families in the country are burdened with debt, their debt is increasing, common women are forced to take loans by mortgaging their gold to run the household and raise their children," he said.

Under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which is believed to have played a key role in the victory of the ruling Mahayuti (comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP) in the state polls last year, women are provided Rs 1,500 every month.

