Also representing India alongside Aditi Ashok at the Paris Olympics 2024, "I'm feeling good. In a country where there is a population of 1.4 billion and to find a companion for golf, feels great. And to represent India in golf is a very big honour", added Dagar

Diksha Dagar (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024 | "Its my responsibility to give my best for my nation": Diksha Dagar x 00:00

Golfer Diksha Dagar will represent India in the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. The Paris Olympics 2024 is all set to begin from July 26.

Ahead of the participation in Paris Olympics 2024, Diksha Dagar in an interview with ANI said, "I'm feeling good, this is the second time I'm going into Olympics. This is my duty, my responsibility to give my best for my nation. This is a big thing, it's a privilege, an honour to be there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, speaking about the golf course in Paris, Diksha Dagar said, " I have never played there. After reaching there on July 26, I'll start practising."

Also Read: Childhood coach Ashok Aswalkar opens up on Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy appointment

Also representing India alongside Aditi Ashok at the Paris Olympics 2024, "I'm feeling good. In a country where there is a population of 1.4 billion and to find a companion for golf, feels great. And to represent India in golf is a very big honour", added Dagar.

The first round of Women's golf's individual stroke play of the Paris Olympics 2024 will begin on August 7 at 12.30 PM.

Earlier, India’s Olympic-bound golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar made underwhelming starts at the Amundi Evian Championships, one of the Majors on the women’s circuit.

Aditi shot even par 71 to be T-52, while Diksha carded 5-over 76 to be T-120. Aditi, who has played over 30 Majors, a record for any Indian, had two birdies and was 2-under through 12 holes, but back-to-back bogeys on the 13th and the 14th pulled her back to par and T-52nd place.

Diksha, starting from the tenth, had a birdie, two bogeys and a double in her first nine holes, which played in 2-over after a birdie on the 18th.

Recently, Aditi produced her best performance in a Major as she finished tied 17th at the Amundi Evian Championship with the help of three birdies in the last four holes. Aditi carded 2-under 69 and 7-under for the week. It was the first time she finished inside Top-20 at a Major