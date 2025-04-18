Supreme Court extends tenure of ‘untainted’ West Bengal teachers

The apex court, however, did not extend the services of grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ employees of the state government run and aided schools

Teachers from West Bengal at Jantar Mantar during protest. Pic/PTI

In major relief to West Bengal, the Supreme Court on Thursday extended the services of terminated teachers found untainted by the CBI. A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar took note of the state government's submissions that teaching in various schools has been adversely impacted and fresh recruitment will take time.

The apex court, however, did not extend the services of grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ employees of the state government run and aided schools. It directed the state government to start the recruitment process on or before May 31 and conclude it by December 31 this year. The court asked the state government and its WBSSC (West Bengal School Service Commission) to file a compliance affidavit intimating it about the initiation of the recruitment process on or before May 31.

On April 3, the top court invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staffers in the state-run and aided schools, calling the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted".

‘Sense of relief’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday welcomed the SC’s order, stating that there was now a “sense of relief”. She urged the educators not to worry, assuring them that the issue would be resolved. “We are happy with the SC order... there is a sense of relief with the court order,” Banerjee said.

