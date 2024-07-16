Aditi carded 2-under 69 and 7-under for the week. It was the first time she finished inside Top-20 at a Major

Aditi Ashok. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Aditi takes 17th place for best finish in a Major x 00:00

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok produced her best performance in a Major as she finished tied 17th at the Amundi Evian Championship with the help of three birdies in last four holes here.

Aditi carded 2-under 69 and 7-under for the week. It was the first time she finished inside Top-20 at a Major.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever