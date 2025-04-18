Maharashtra: Locals oppose tree felling for road-widening project in Satara

The MSIDC is executing a road-widening project on the Surur-Wai and Wai-Mahabaleshwar-Poladpur routes; initially 444 trees were to be felled

Indigenous trees will be axed for the 10-km stretch. Representation Pic/istock

Residents and environmentalists of Wai town in Satara district are up in arms against the proposed felling of trees for a road-widening project in their area.

The Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) is executing a road-widening project on the Surur-Wai and Wai-Mahabaleshwar-Poladpur routes. Locals claim that several indigenous trees will be axed for the 10-km stretch.

“The MSIDC began work in March, widening the road by seven metres on both sides. Markings have already been made on trees, many of which are indigenous. We have been opposing this and are holding agitations,” said Prashant Dongare, a local. He claimed that the MSIDC has not secured clearance from the forest department.

The MSIDC had initially proposed felling 444 trees but reportedly scaled down the number to 41 after resistance, stating that these would be transplanted. However, Dongare said most of the 41 trees marked for transplantation have large girths and are unlikely to survive the move.

After locals raised the issue, Wai Sub-Divisional Officer Rajendra Kachare convened a meeting of stakeholders, including the MSIDC and forest officials. “We sought the mitigation plan and asked the MSIDC to inform citizens in writing about the tree replantation strategy. We also directed them not to proceed without the forest department's approval,” Kachare said.

The MSIDC officials said they reduced the number of trees to be felled from 444 to 41 following discussions with the concerned ministry. Wai Forest Division Range Forest Officer Mahadev Hajare said they were yet to receive any application from the MSIDC about the 41 trees seeking permission to fell the trees.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

