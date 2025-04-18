Mumbai: Assam-based gang arrested for defrauding city bank of Rs 1.26 cr

Fraudsters had obtained credit cards using forged documents and data of customers with good CIBIL scores

A complaint was registered at the Azad Maidan police station. Representation Pic/istock

Five members of a gang of cybercriminals from Assam were arrested for cheating a foreign bank of Rs 1.26 crore in Mumbai by using credit cards that they obtained through forged documents and accessing data of customers having good CIBIL scores, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said that the Crime Branch of Mumbai police arrested the accused from different places in Assam’s Morigaon district after conducting a special operation with help from their local counterparts.

Police have identified the accused as Mohebur Aslam Rehman, 28, a resident of Amraguri; Azarul Islam, 27, a native of Lali Patthar; Iliyas Islam, 25, a resident of Hatyara Bori; Aub Bakar Siddique Ramzan Ali, 37, a resident of Tatipora; and Moinuddin Ahmed, 26, a resident of Karimari.

A complaint was registered by the vice-president of HSBC Bank last year. Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Azad Maidan police station.

Officials said the foreign lender found some unidentified persons had obtained 55 credit cards by using forged documents and data of genuine bank customers. The fraudsters used the credit cards for online shopping and also diverted money to various bank accounts.

During the investigation, police identified dubious transactions and the places where credit cards were used and mobile phones involved in committing the crime, which led them to the Morigaon district of Assam.

After collecting evidence, a Mumbai police team reached Assam and arrested all five accused. They are being brought to Mumbai, where they will be produced in a court, said the official.

