Pune scorches under 43 degrees Celsius, heatwave to continue till April 22

Pune scorches under 43 degrees Celsius, heatwave to continue till April 22

Updated on: 18 April,2025 08:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Archana Dahiwal | mailbag@mid-day.com

Lohegaon logs peak reading while Koregaon Park, Magarpatta remain above 41°C amid low wind, clear skies

A youngster shields his head with a backpack, protecting himself from the intense heat, in Sion on Wednesday. File Pic/Ashish Raje

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) records, Pune’s heatwave will continue till next week. IMD has also issued a heatwave alert for Pune.  The warning was issued for soaring temperatures over the coming days. From April 17 to April 22, temperatures in Pune will cross 43°C at Lohegaon.


On April 16, Pune recorded the highest temperature of 43°C in the Lohegaon area. According to IMD records, the highest temperatures recorded in Pune were 43.3°C on April 30, 1897, and May 7, 1889. Additionally, the city recorded 40.8°C, the second highest, on March 30, 2019, and it was the second-highest temperature recorded in 127 years. 


S D Sanap, IMD scientist, told mid-day, “Pune City’s Lohegaon area continues to record the highest temperature of the season, followed by Koregaon Park. The military observatory is located in the Lohegaon area. Another reason for the maximum temperature recorded there is the concrete structures and urbanisation. In Koregaon Park, urbanisation is one of the key factors responsible for the temperature surge.”   


The entire Pune region witnessed unrelenting heat, with clear skies and barely any respite, signalling the peak of pre-monsoon heat.  According to IMD data, the city itself recorded maximum temperatures ranging from 41.2°C to 42.1°C, while areas like Pashan, Magarpatta, and Koregaon Park hovered around the 41°C mark.

Suburban locations like Chinchwad and Lavale remained marginally cooler, with highs of around 39.5°C to 40.8°C.  In sharp contrast, the National Defence Academy (NDA) campus near Khadakwasla continued to be the city’s coolest zone, with daytime highs not exceeding 40.6°C, and nighttime lows dipping to 19.5°C on April 16.

Experts believe the thick green cover, open land, and proximity to the water body play a role in regulating NDA’s microclimate. Environmentalists warn that the expanding concrete jungle and declining green spaces are exacerbating the heat island effect in areas like Lohegaon and Magarpatta. 

The local municipal corporations, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), alerted people to take proper precautions. The soaring temperatures also raise red flags about water consumption, energy demands for cooling, and public health as the city heads into peak summer. To beat the heat, a surge in demand for ACs and coolers has been reported.

Sagar Karnik, a resident of Camp, said, “It was difficult to purchase an AC as my job keeps shifting. So I preferred renting an AC at R4,000 per month, including installation, transport, etc.” Sharmila Katkar, a student, residing in Karve Nagar, said, “We are a group of five girls who live in a rental flat. The portable AC was not affordable for us. So we had purchased an air cooler. At night, we pour ice water in it to get cool air.”

