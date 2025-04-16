As the rumours surrounding Jr NTR taking Ozempic for weight loss grew, a source close to the actor confirmed that he is following a healthy lifestyle

Jr NTR

Jr NTR is NOT taking Ozempic, here's the real reason behind his massive transformation

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding actors resorting to Ozempic for massive weight loss. Now, a new picture of Jr NTR with a noticeable weight loss transformation has started chatter about him taking Ozempic. As these rumours grew, a source close to the actor has confirmed that the War 2 star isn't taking Ozempic but is instead following a healthy lifestyle to achieve a certain look.

Jr NTR is not on Ozempic

HT quoted a source saying, "NTR is healthy and not on Ozempic if that is what is being asked." The source further shared, "He is fine and has been following a new diet. He has been working on his next film with filmmaker Prashanth Neel, and for his role in it, he has adopted a new fitness regime since February. The transformation is a result of that."

When the pictures of NTR went viral on social media, fans raised concerns about his drastic transformation. One wrote, "What happened to Jr NTR — any health issues?" Another shared, "Inta sannaga ayite em baledu anna (It’s not looking good when you’re this thin, brother). We want chubby Tiger back."

Kapil Sharma ignites Ozempic debate

Recently, Kapil Sharma was snapped at the airport, and his physical transformation grabbed everyone’s attention. Kapil appeared visibly leaner than his usual self as he got papped. This did not go unnoticed by fans, who dropped comments on his noticeable weight loss.

While some complimented his weight loss journey, others questioned whether the sudden transformation was linked to the use of Ozempic. “How is everyone getting so thin? Tell us too,” commented one person.

Some fans were even reminded of filmmaker Karan Johar and his sudden and drastic weight loss. “Taking Karan Johar’s route,” wrote one user. Another added, “Karan Johar ke baad Kapil bhi on the same track (After Karan Johar, Kapil is also on the same path).”

Others speculated if the new weight-loss drug Ozempic was behind Kapil’s transformation. “Seems Ozempic is getting popular here as well,” commented a user on the viral video.

Jr NTR on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is joining forces with Prashanth Neel, who is known for K.G.F: Chapter 1, K.G.F: Chapter 2, and Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. The shoot of the upcoming movie, tentatively titled NTRNeel, is underway in Hyderabad with over 2,000 junior artists at Ramoji Film City. Jr NTR will join the shoot from the next schedule.

The dynamic collaboration between NTR and Neel is sure to set new benchmarks in the industry. This highly anticipated action epic is set to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.