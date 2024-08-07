Paris Olympics 2024: India's Vinesh Phogat seals the final berth in 50kg wrestling category

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 August,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat secures her maiden Olympic medal by beating Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzman in 50kg semi-final, just hours after pulling off one of the biggest upsets by shocking defending champion Yui Susaki; national coach Virender Dahiya amazed by victory over the Japanese, who had never lost any international bout

Vinesh Phogat is ecstatic after her win over Japan’s Yui Susaki yesterday. Pic/AFP

Seasoned Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat ensured herself a maiden Olympic medal by beating Yusneylys Guzman to enter her first-ever final in the 50kg category here on Tuesday.


In a one-sided semi-final encounter, Vinesh emerged victorious over the Cuban wrestler with a score of 5-0.



Earlier, Vinesh pulled off the biggest upset at the Paris Games by outwitting hitherto invincible Yui Susaki with a perfectly planned strategy before edging past Ukraine’s Oksana Livach to storm into the semi-final here on Tuesday.


Yui Susaki wears a dejected look after her defeat. Pic/Getty ImagesYui Susaki wears a dejected look after her defeat. Pic/Getty Images

The Tokyo Games gold medallist and four-time World Champion Susaki had not lost any of her 82 bouts in her international career, but the Japanese top seed hardly had an idea as to what was about to hit her in the opener, which she lost 2-3.

7-5 win in quarters

Later, Vinesh quelled the challenge of former European champion and 2018 world championship bronze-medallist Ukraine’s Oksana Livach 7-5 in the quarter-final.

“It’s a miracle, no less than a miracle what Vinesh has done today. It was such a sad Monday due to Nisha’s [Dahiya] injury, but Vinesh has lightened up the day,” India’s national coach Virender Dahiya said. It was not just the Indian camp that was celebrating, but the wrestlers in the Susaki’s half in the draw were relieved that the big obstacle has been removed.

Virender DahiyaVirender Dahiya

‘Vinesh was very strong’

“With the world champion out, I thought I will now have a better chance. Vinesh was very strong, I tried to fight but I made a few mistakes,” said Livach after her close 5-7 defeat against Vinesh.

Thrown in at the deep end, Vinesh came up with a strategy to look for that one attack in the dying moments and pulled that off successfully.

