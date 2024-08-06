Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat enters semi-finals, inches closer to elusive medal

In the quarter-finals, Vinesh Phogat handed over a 7-5 defeat to Oksana Livach to inch a step closer to a Paris Olympics 2024 medal. She will now feature in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024 at 10:15 PM

Vinesh Phogat (Pic: File Pic)

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat defeated Ukraine's Oksana Livach in the quarter-finals. With this, she has now entered the semi-finals of the 50kg events at the Paris Olympics 2024.

In the quarter-finals, Vinesh Phogat handed over a 7-5 defeat to Oksana Livach to inch a step closer to a Paris Olympics 2024 medal. She will now feature in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics 2024 at 10:15 PM.

Earlier in the day, she handed over a stunning defeat to Japan's four-time world champion and reigning gold-medallist Yui Susaki to seal the quarter-finals berth at the Paris Olympics 2024.

In the stroke of the first round, she conceded a point for passivity and it could have been 0-3 when she nearly lost her footing. But the Indian managed to defend herself.

As soon as the second round started, Vinesh Phogat didn't change her approach and was 0-2 in the game. But when it seemed to end, Vinesh Phogat pushed her out of the mat and claimed two points.

After securing a victory, Vinesh Phogat emotionally ran towards her coach Woller Akos. What made the win special was, it was Susaki's first-ever loss in her international career.

Later, Japan challenged the decision but since it was overturned, Vinesh Phogat secured another point which made the final scores appear as 3-2. The Indian wrestler failed to win a medal in her two previous Olympic appearances

Earlier, Vinesh Phogat protested against former Wrestling Federation of India head Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan after accusing him of sexual harassment.

India's campaign in the javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024 saw Neeraj Chopra qualify for the finals. He crossed the automatic qualifying mark of 84m in his opening throw. Along with him Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, also qualified for the finals with a throw of 86.59m.

(With PTI Inputs)