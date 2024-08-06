After securing a victory, Vinesh Phogat emotionally ran towards her coach Woller Akos. What made the win special was, it was Susaki's first-ever loss in her international career

Vinesh Phogat (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat defeats Yui Susaki, enters quarterfinal x 00:00

India's star wrestler Vinesh Phogat handed over a defeat to four-time World champion and Japan's gold medallist Yui Susaki. With this victory, Phogat has qualified for the quarter-finals of the 50 kg event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having received a penalty and trailing 0-2 in the game, Vinesh Phogat made a comeback in the last five seconds to take down the top seed by clinching three points to win 3-2.

Also Read: From the highs of world record partnership with Tendulkar to lows of not being able to walk- Life Chronicles of Vinod Kambli

Vinesh started off on a cautious note, occasionally trying to unsettle Susaki with a push-back on the head.

However, at the stroke of the first round, she conceded a point for passivity and it could have been 0-3 when she nearly lost her footing. But the Indian managed to defend herself.

As soon as the second round started, Vinesh Phogat didn't change her approach and was 0-2 in the game. But when it seemed to end, Vinesh Phogat pushed her out of the mat and claimed two points.

After securing a victory, Vinesh Phogat emotionally ran towards her coach Woller Akos. What made the win special was, it was Susaki's first-ever loss in her international career.

Later, Japan challenged the decision but since it was overturned, Vinesh Phogat secured another point which made the final scores appear as 3-2.

Earlier, Vinesh Phogat protested against former Wrestling Federation of India head Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan after accusing him of sexual harassment.

India's campaign in the javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024 saw Neeraj Chopra qualify for the finals. He crossed the automatic qualifying mark of 84m in his opening throw. Along with him Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion, also qualified for the finals with a throw of 86.59m.

(With PTI Inputs)