Earlier, there were talks about Vinod Kambli being a more talented and gifted player than Sachin Tendulkar. But because of his inconsistencies and poor form, the left-hander was unable to cement his place in the national side

Vinod Kambli once renowned as the "Next Big Thing in Indian Cricket" is now suffering from health issues. Recently, a video of him went viral on social media platforms in which he was seen struggling to walk and needed assistance from others.

The former swashbuckling batsman came into the limelight when he shared an unbroken partnership with his childhood friend and Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar in a Harris Shield match. The duo was representing Shardashram Vidyamandir school when they registered a stand of unbeaten 664 runs against St. Xavier's School. In that match, Tendulkar scored an unbeaten 326. Kambli on the other hand, stayed unbeaten on 349 runs.

Making his Test debut for India on January 29, 1993, the swashbuckler played 17 Test matches in which he scored 1,084 runs. He also donned the ODI jersey in 104 matches. Kambli accumulated 2,477 runs in the 50-over format.

Late Australian Shane Warne against whom many world-class batsmen used to struggle scoring runs, Vinod Kambli was the man who used to smash boundaries with ease.

While playing a test match against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Vinod Kambli scored 224 runs as his maiden test century. In the very next test against Zimbabwe, the cricketer smashed 227 runs. Later, in the test series against Sri Lanka, he registered scores of 125 runs and 120 runs. Vinod Kambli is the only player to score three consecutive test centuries in three innings and against three different nations.

The famous 1996 Wills World Cup story

Coming off after a quarter-final against Pakistan, Team India locked horns with Sri Lanka for the first semi-final against Sri Lanka on March 13. Batting first, India's distant rivals scored 251 runs for the loss of eight wickets. In the run chase, Sachin Tendulkar returned to the pavilion after being dismissed on 65 runs. After his wicket, there was an unexpected collapse in the Indian batting lineup. Navjot Singh Sidhu (3), Sanjay Manjrekar (25) and captain Mohammad Azharuddin (0) were also not able to score many runs.

Facing 29 deliveries, Vinod Kambli was able to score just 10 runs without hitting a boundary. That's when Indian cricket witnessed one of the darkest days. Kambli was seen leaving the field mid-match with Sri Lankan players and security guards protecting him. The crowd in the stadium were throwing stones and setting fire all over the Eden Gardens. Sri Lanka won the match by default.

Vinod Kambli earlier mentioned that this was the match after which my career was ruined. I'll not be able to forget this match ever.

The cricketer first married Noella Lewis at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Poona. Later, after separation from her, Vinod Kambli married a fashion model Andrea Hewitt.

On November 29, the former cricketer was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital as she suffered a heart attack. While he was driving from Chembur to Bandra, he suddenly stopped the car. A policewoman Sujata Patil who was on duty there noticed that he was unable to drive following which she took him to the hospital. He underwent an angioplasty on two of his blocked arteries in 2013.

Kambli was always surrounded by talks that he engages in banters with his neighbours. Earlier, Mumbai Police registered an FIR against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli for allegedly assaulting and abusing his wife in an inebriated state at his home in suburban Bandra. No arrest has been made so far in connection with the alleged incident which took place.

In an interview with mid-day, Vinod Kambli revealed that his only source of income is BCCI’s Rs 30,000 pension. He urged the Mumbai Cricket Association to provide him with a job. However, the MCA remained non-committal about providing him with any assignments.

Former India player Vinod Kambli decided to return to his roots. He decided to represent ORRA XI in their Police Shield match against Karnatak Sporting Association at Cross Maidan. However, after scoring three, Kambli hurt his ankle and couldn't be part of the action for the rest of the day in the weekend game.

The injury turned out to be fatal. He last played for India in 2000. He was his cheerful best though. He remembered scoring a hundred with close friend Sachin Tendulkar in a school match at the same Karnatak ground and the opposition did not turn up the next day.