WATCH VIDEO: Cricketer Vinod Kambli struggles to walk; passers-by quickly come to his aid

Updated on: 06 August,2024 12:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sujay Shivalkar | sujay.shivalkar@mid-day.com

Vinod Kambli (Pic: File Pic/Screengrab/X)

A video of Cricketer Vinod Kambli showing him being unable to stand due to health issues is going viral on social media platforms. A group of people gathered around to help him move to a safe place.


Kambli, once known as the next big thing in Indian cricket is now struggling to walk. Following the video, there have been speculations that the former cricketer has been facing physical ailments. Taking to X:




The cricketer also a childhood friend of legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar was once considered to be more talented than Tendulkar. However, due to inconsistency and poor performances, the former swashbuckling batsman had to retire at an early age.

Vinod Kambli donned the Indian jersey in 17 Test matches, scoring 1,084 runs. His highest score in the longest format of the game was 227 with an average of 54.20.

In One-Day Internationals, the former cricket accumulated 2,477 runs in 104 matches with a best score of 106 runs.

Representing Mumbai in the domestic circuit, cricketer Vinod Kambli smashed 9,965 runs in 129 first-class matches. In List A cricket, he also has impressive statistics which read as 6,476 runs in 221 matches.

In one of the most widely known stories about the Mumbai duo, Vinod Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar, representing Shardhashram Vidyamandir, recorded 664 runs in a Harris Shield match. Following the partnership in the match, the duo came into the limelight, which made their way easier to play for India's national team.

Interestingly, Vinod Kambli was just 21 years and 32 days old when he scored 224 runs against England. He holds third place for the youngest player to score a double century. The former left-handed batsman also holds the record for scoring back-to-back double-hundreds in Test cricket.

In an earlier interview with mid-day, cricketer Vinod Kambli revealed that he had asked the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to provide him with a job, as he also needs to look after his family. However, MCA, from whom Kambli is seeking some cricket-related work, remained non-committal about providing him with any assignments.

