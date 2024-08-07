“We both fast on Shravan Somwar [Shravan Monday]. I don’t know whether he has observed fast this time, but maybe he has, because for us, Shravan Somwar is very important”
India’s Avinash Sable. Pic/AFP; (inset) Vaishali Sable
Avinash Sable created history by becoming the first Indian to qualify for the men’s 3000m steeplechase final at the Paris Olympics on Monday night.
