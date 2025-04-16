Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder case: Gangless gangster
Mumbai: Long wait to use Andheri’s full Gokhale bridge finally ends!
Palghar: Pregnant woman body slams thief who tried to rob her home
Mumbai: Speeding van rams divider on Eastern Freeway; two dead
Mumbai: People power keeps Elphinstone bridge still standing
IPL News IPL News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > BCCI hunt for new physio and trainer for Indian womens team

BCCI hunt for new physio and trainer for Indian women's team

Updated on: 16 April,2025 06:22 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The BCCI has invited applications for both positions which falls under the purview of the Sports Science & Medicine which is also expected to get a new boss with the departure of Nitin Patel. The physio's post is being vacated by Akanksha Satyavanshi and S&C coach for women was Anand Date. Both are moving on from their respective positions

BCCI hunt for new physio and trainer for Indian women's team

Harmanpreet Kaur (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
BCCI hunt for new physio and trainer for Indian women's team
x
00:00

The Indian women's team is all set to get a new physiotherapist as well as strength and conditioning coach, both of whom will be based out of the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for the next two years.


The BCCI has invited applications for both positions which falls under the purview of the Sports Science & Medicine which is also expected to get a new boss with the departure of Nitin Patel.


The physio and trainer (S&C coach) will work at the Centre of Excellence as well as travel with the Indian women' team on domestic and international assignments.


Also Read: DC vs RR, IPL 2025: Key players to watch in the Arun Jaitley stadium showdown

The physio's post is being vacated by Akanksha Satyavanshi and S&C coach for women was Anand Date. Both are moving on from their respective positions.

A major requirement for both positions is certification course in advance life support (for physios), basic life support (for trainers) along with a degree in trauma management. The certification course needs to be completed in the last two years for the interested candidates.

A physio with 10 years of experience will be given preference.

"These positions are integral to the Sports Science & Medicine (SSM) team, providing high-performance support services to enhance player performance and implement effective injury management and prevention protocols," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was quoted as saying in a press release.

"The successful candidates will work in a multidisciplinary environment, contributing to the overall development of women's cricket in India," he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

board of control for cricket in india india Team India sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK