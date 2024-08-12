Breaking News
Wayanad landslides: Three more body parts recovered, 130 still missing
Mumbai civic body holds 'Tiranga yatra' across city
Bhiwandi SP legislator asks Maharashtra Waqf board to conduct public hearings
Maldives' main oppn welcomes President Muizzu govt's 'recalibration' of its India policy
Thane: Central Railway RPF arrests two youths for breaking into motorman's cabin
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bindra Privilege and honour to contribute to the Olympic Movement

Bindra: Privilege and honour to contribute to the Olympic Movement

Updated on: 12 August,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

Post my athletic career, it has been a great passion of mine to try and contribute back to the Olympic Movement. It has been a privilege and an honour,” he added

Bindra: Privilege and honour to contribute to the Olympic Movement

IOC president Thomas Bach (left) presents the Olympic Order to India’s Abhinav Bindra in Paris on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Bindra: Privilege and honour to contribute to the Olympic Movement
x
00:00

Indian shooting icon Abhinav Bindra was awarded the prestigious Olympic Order in recognition of his “distinguished contribution” to the Olympic movement.


Bindra, who became India’s first-ever Olympic individual gold medallist in the 2008 Beijing Games with is top finish in 10m air rifle event, was conferred with the honour by the International Olympic Committee during its 142nd Session here on Saturday.



Also Read: "Her mindset appeared to be very strong": Chopra hails Manu Bhaker


“When I was a young boy, it was these Olympic rings, which gave meaning to my life,” Bindra said. “And it was a privilege to be able to pursue my Olympic dream for over two decades. Post my athletic career, it has been a great passion of mine to try and contribute back to the Olympic Movement. It has been a privilege and an honour,” he added.

The 41-year-old, who is also the vice chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, said the award will inspire him to continue to work even harder and keep contributing to the Olympic Movement.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news abhinav bindra 2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK