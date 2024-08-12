Bindra: Privilege and honour to contribute to the Olympic Movement

Post my athletic career, it has been a great passion of mine to try and contribute back to the Olympic Movement. It has been a privilege and an honour,” he added

IOC president Thomas Bach (left) presents the Olympic Order to India’s Abhinav Bindra in Paris on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Indian shooting icon Abhinav Bindra was awarded the prestigious Olympic Order in recognition of his “distinguished contribution” to the Olympic movement.

Bindra, who became India’s first-ever Olympic individual gold medallist in the 2008 Beijing Games with is top finish in 10m air rifle event, was conferred with the honour by the International Olympic Committee during its 142nd Session here on Saturday.

“When I was a young boy, it was these Olympic rings, which gave meaning to my life,” Bindra said. “And it was a privilege to be able to pursue my Olympic dream for over two decades. Post my athletic career, it has been a great passion of mine to try and contribute back to the Olympic Movement. It has been a privilege and an honour,” he added.

The 41-year-old, who is also the vice chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, said the award will inspire him to continue to work even harder and keep contributing to the Olympic Movement.

