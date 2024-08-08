Vinesh was disqualified for exceeding the 50kg weight limit before she could compete against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt

Vinesh Phogat meets Abhinav Bindra (Pic: @Abhinav_Bindra/X)

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra expressed a heartfelt message to Vinesh Phogat, who announced her retirement after her devastating disqualification just before the women’s 50kg wrestling final at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

Vinesh was on the brink of securing India’s first gold at the Paris Olympics 2024, having reached the final with a series of impressive performances. Unfortunately, she was disqualified for exceeding the 50kg weight limit before she could compete against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.

In the wake of her retirement, Bindra praised Vinesh for her unwavering determination and the warrior spirit she embodies, commending her for setting a powerful example for youth by facing life's challenges with the resilience she has demonstrated.

"Dear Vinesh, it is said that sport is a celebration of human will. I have known that to be true many times in my career but never has it resonated more than today. As I look around me, I see a nation and its people celebrate your unyielding resolve. You are a fighter - on and off the mat. Through you, we are learning what it means to never lose the fight in us, even as a loss weighs heavily," Bindra wrote on X.

"You embody the true spirit of a warrior. Not all victories look alike. Some end up as a glittering souvenir in a cabinet but the ones that matter more find their way into the stories we tell our children. And every child in this country will know the champion you are. Every child will grow up wanting to face life with the resilience you have displayed. I thank you for that," he concluded.

Vinesh on Tuesday advanced to the gold medal match by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals. Following her disqualification on Wednesday, she has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). According to an IOA source, Phogat has requested that CAS award her the silver medal. The decision is anticipated to be announced on Thursday.