Like a perfect athlete, Vinesh has long defined herself as an Olympian, but instead of medals, she measured her career by moments
Vinesh Phogat (Pic: WFI)
Key Highlights
- Competing in her third Olympics, Vinesh had been feted as medal prospect in women’s 50 kg
- Vinesh tried her best but, in the end, she finally resigned to her fate
- Over the past two years, Vinesh has fought with fire
We will probably never know how many anguished tears Vinesh Phogat cried into her pillow since Wednesday morning.
