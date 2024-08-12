"It was such a crucial match": Amit Rohidas on missing the semi-final

Pura country aur mere teammates mere saath the... Kabhi team se emotionally bahar hone nahin diya

Amit Rohidas

He endured a couple of sleepless nights while dealing with the trauma of missing out on a crucial Olympics semi-final but Amit Rohidas is indebted to his teammates for not once letting him feel ostracized after his red card led to Indian team playing with 10 men for 42 minutes during its hockey quarter-final against Great Britain.

The Indian men’s hockey team secured a record-extending successive bronze medal here, their 13th Olympic hockey medal, despite the setback of Rohidas’ red card in the quarter-final against Great Britain, which led to his suspension for the semi-final. “I really missed the semi-final because of the one-match suspension. It was such a crucial match,” the 31-year-old India’s defensive mainstay told PTI in an exclusive interview during the team’s felicitation at the India House on Saturday.

“Pura country aur mere teammates mere saath the... Kabhi team se emotionally bahar hone nahin diya. Mera focus bas aagli match pe thaa [I knew the whole country and my teammates were with me. Emotionally they never ever let me feel that I’m an outsider or sidelined. I was fully focused on our next match].”

