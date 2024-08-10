Harmanpreet Singh overwhelmed with warm welcome on arrival

The Indian team extended its record overall Olympic medal haul in the sport to 13 with a 2-1 victory over Spain in the third-place match in Paris

Harmanpreet Singh displays his bronze medal upon his arrival in New Delhi on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Hundreds of fans lined up to garland and cheered for them as members of the Indian men’s hockey team, including captain Harmanpreet Singh, touched down in the national capital on Saturday after fetching a second successive Olympic bronze medal in Paris.

The Indian team extended its record overall Olympic medal haul in the sport to 13 with a 2-1 victory over Spain in the third-place match in Paris.

Harmanpreet and team members were greeted with garlands and celebratory dhol as they made their way out of the arrivals at the Indira Gandhi International airport in the morning.

“We have received all the support, and all our requirements were fulfilled. I really want to thank... We are very happy and proud,” Harmanpreet, who scored a brace in the medal match, told the media on his arrival.

Harmanpreet said the warm welcome has left him quite overwhelmed. “It is very heart-warming to see Indian fans come out to receive and congratulate us for the bronze medal. The team left no stone unturned to prepare for the Olympics and to see your efforts bear fruit, to see the whole country rejoice in our victory, is an inexplicable feeling,” he said.

