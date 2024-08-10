Breaking News
Reetika Hooda shows promise in quarter-final loss to top seed

Updated on: 11 August,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

Earlier, Reetika displayed power and skill in equal measure while outclassing Bernadett Nagy of Hungary 12-2 in the pre-quarterfinals



India’s Reetika Hooda wrestles with Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan during the 76kg quarter-final on Saturday. Pic/AFP


Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda put up a stout defence against top seed Aiperi Medet Kyzy before losing the women’s 76kg quarter-final bout, which turned into an intense power struggle here on Saturday.


Up against the Asian Games champion and World Championship silver medallist, Reetika managed to restrict her formidable rival to standing wrestling but eventually lost the bout on criteria after it ended 1-1.



Also Read: Aman Sehrawat bronze lifts Vinesh Phogat issue-caused gloom in SAI, Kandivli


If the two wrestlers end with the same score, the one who scores the last point is declared winner. Reetika’s fate would now depend on Aiperi’s result in the next bout. If she reaches the final, Reetika will get the repechage round to get into bronze play-off.
 
Earlier, Reetika displayed power and skill in equal measure while outclassing Bernadett Nagy of Hungary 12-2 in the pre-quarterfinals. 

Paris Olympics 2024 wrestling sports sports news Sports Update

