Earlier, Reetika displayed power and skill in equal measure while outclassing Bernadett Nagy of Hungary 12-2 in the pre-quarterfinals

India’s Reetika Hooda wrestles with Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan during the 76kg quarter-final on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Reetika Hooda shows promise in quarter-final loss to top seed x 00:00

Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda put up a stout defence against top seed Aiperi Medet Kyzy before losing the women’s 76kg quarter-final bout, which turned into an intense power struggle here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Up against the Asian Games champion and World Championship silver medallist, Reetika managed to restrict her formidable rival to standing wrestling but eventually lost the bout on criteria after it ended 1-1.

Also Read: Aman Sehrawat bronze lifts Vinesh Phogat issue-caused gloom in SAI, Kandivli

If the two wrestlers end with the same score, the one who scores the last point is declared winner. Reetika’s fate would now depend on Aiperi’s result in the next bout. If she reaches the final, Reetika will get the repechage round to get into bronze play-off.



Earlier, Reetika displayed power and skill in equal measure while outclassing Bernadett Nagy of Hungary 12-2 in the pre-quarterfinals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever