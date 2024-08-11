Breaking News
"We are very happy after winning Bronze": Indian men's hockey player Amit Rohidas

Updated on: 11 August,2024 07:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Amit Rohidas said that everyone from the team is celebrating India's bronze medal in hockey at the Paris Olympics 2024. Meanwhile, Sumit said that the team was a little bit disappointed for not winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. The "Men in Blue" won the bronze medal in hockey for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games

Amit Rohidas. Pic/PTI

The Indian men's hockey team player Amit Rohidas said that his team was very happy after winning the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics 2024.


Stunning gameplay from captain Harmapreet Singh and PR Sreejesh helped India secure another bronze medal for the country at the Paris Olympics 2024. They defeated Spain by 2-1 at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.



Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh played a crucial role in India's campaign in the mega event. He made multiple saves during the matches to keep the side in the game.


The "Men in Blue" won the bronze medal in hockey for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games.

Speaking to ANI, Amit Rohidas said that everyone from the team is celebrating India's bronze medal in hockey at the Paris Olympics 2024.

"We are very happy after winning the Bronze medal and everyone is celebrating...At India House, it feels like being in India...I am very happy. We got Indian food to eat...," Amit Rohidas said.

Meanwhile, Sumit said that the team was a little bit disappointed for not winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

"I am very happy with my & the entire team's performance. We are a little disappointed for not winning the gold...It is a good moment for Sreejesh...," Sumit said.

Sreejesh, who was playing his last game for India, went on the ground, filled with emotions, and the rest of the team joined him to celebrate the momentous occasion in India's hockey history.

Under the reign of coach Craig Fulton, India created history and secured back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') for India were enough to get them across the finish line. For Spain, Marc Miralles (18') was the sole goal scorer.

(With ANI Inputs)

