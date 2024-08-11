"The ball will go outside the ground like we used to play in Shivaji Park", says Vinod Kambli

Vinod Kambli and his childhood friend and India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar gained the limelight during the Harris Shield school match. Earlier in an interview with mid-day, Vinod Kambli opened up that he had urged the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to provide him with a job as his only source of income was BCCI's pension of Rs. 30,000

Vinod Kambli (Pic: Screengrab/Instagam/File Pic)

A few days back, a video of former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli went viral in which he was seen struggling to walk. The passersby quickly came to his aid and helped him reach a safe place.

Another video of Kambli has been circulating all over the internet in which he says, " I'm good by the grace of god".

When asked about his health, "I'm fit and fine. I'm ready to bat at number three. The ball will go outside the ground, like we used to play in Shivaji Park", said the former Team India batsman. Taking to Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

On November 29 2013, Vinod Kambli was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai following a heart attack. He stopped the car midway and that's when a policewoman, Sujata Patil who was on duty noticed that he was unable to drive. Patil along with the cricketer rushed to the hospital. Kambli underwent an angioplasty on two of his blocked arteries.

Making his Test debut for India on January 29, 1993, the left-hander featured in 17 Test matches in which he scored 1,084 runs. He also donned the ODI jersey in 104 matches. Kambli accumulated 2,477 runs in the 50-over format.

Vinod Kambli and his childhood friend and India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar gained the limelight during the Harris Shield school match. Representing Shardashram Vidyamandir school, the duo made an iconic 664 run-stand against St. Xavier's School. Tendulkar was unbeaten on 326 runs and Kambli on the other stayed unbeaten on 349 runs.

During his prime, there were talks about Vinod Kambli being a more talented and gifted player than Sachin Tendulkar. But later following, the left-hander's inconsistencies and poor form, he failed to cement his place in Team India.

