Speaking at a press conference, Nirupam highlighted that the Waqf Board oversees around 23,000 properties spread across more than 90,000 acres. "The Maharashtra government should come out with a detailed report on Waqf property. What is the status of these properties and who is controlling them under the name of Waqf?" he questioned

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam. File Pic

Listen to this article Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam asks Maharashtra government to compile detailed report on Waqf properties x 00:00

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday urged the Maharashtra government to compile a comprehensive report on Waqf properties in the state and those currently in control of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a press conference, Nirupam highlighted that the Waqf Board oversees around 23,000 properties spread across more than 90,000 acres.

"The Maharashtra government should come out with a detailed report on Waqf property. What is the status of these properties and who is controlling them under the name of Waqf?" Nirupan questioned.

According to news agency PTI, he also alleged that Congress leaders controlled the Waqf land in a "big way".

The Shiv Sena leader argued that Congress always used the Muslim community as a vote bank and instilled fear in them about the BJP and organisations that believe in Hindutva.

According to PTI, Nirupam added that even top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not participate in discussions on the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha because they had no interest in the matter.

They only want to give a message to Muslims that NDA governments are troubling them and they are the only ones fighting against it, he said.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament earlier this week after heated debates in both Houses.

Meanwhile, while replying on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray asking his party workers to suspend the agitation over speaking in Marathi in banks, Nirupam said there are no two ways that everyone should respect Marathi and it should be used for communication in the state.

"MNS activists resorting to goondaism is wrong. We had urged the state government to intervene in this matter. Will slapping bank employees lead to everyone starting to converse in Marathi? This is the wrong way to do it. You open coaching centres and teach non-Maharashtrians the Marathi language," Nirupam said, according to PTI.

'Waqf law not threat to faith but Constitutional guarantee of administrative transparency'

Former Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday asserted the Waqf reform is not a threat to faith but is a constitutional guarantee of administrative transparency.

The senior BJP leader said the Waqf Amendment Act is aimed at correcting the confusion, contradictions and conflicts within the law.

Addressing a programme organised on the occasion of the BJP's 45th Foundation Day here, Naqvi said the "communal cluster" and "congregation of conspirators" are trying to take people for a political ride in their "communal rampage".

The Waqf Act was an Act of Parliament and it is Parliament that has corrected it, he said.

Some people are terming a law related to land as the "words written in a heavenly book" because they do not want their communal anarchy to be brought within the Constitutional ambit, Naqvi added.

He asserted that Constitutional reforms cannot be held hostage by communal rifts.

"Waqf reform is neither a threat to faith nor a harm to Islam. This reform is a constitutional guarantee of administrative transparency and strengthening the current Waqf administration," Naqvi said.

Those who were struggling with "absence of arguments, lack of logic and famine of facts" during discussions on Waqf amendment in Parliament, are now engaged in hooliganism on the streets, the BJP leader alleged.

(With PTI inputs)