Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam met Mumbai Police officials on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of all individuals involved in the Gudi Padwa procession clash in Mumbai, reported the PTI.

He accused Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu of pressuring the police to avoid arresting the accused, according to the PTI.

"Over 100 people were involved in the attack, but just nine to ten individuals have been named in the FIR. So far, only three arrests have been made," said the former MP after meeting officials of the Kurar Police Station in Malad, reported PTI.

Sanjay Nirupam stated that the police informed him about changing the investigating officer in the case to ensure a fair probe, the PTI reported.

Nirupam said that the police informed him that more arrests will be made in the next two-three days.

A scuffle broke out between groups belonging to two different communities during a Gudi Padwa (Marathi New Year) procession in the Pathanwadi locality of Kurar in Malad (west) on March 30.

Two men were travelling in an auto-rickshaw carrying a saffron flag near a place of worship when a group of people thrashed them. The assault led to a scuffle between the two groups.

A group of men had allegedly thrashed two men travelling in an autorickshaw carrying a saffron flag near a mosque while the Gudi Padwa procession was underway, following which a scuffle broke out between the two groups, triggering tensions in the area. Police reached the scene and brought the situation under control, an official had earlier stated.

Police have booked nine people involved in the incident.

The incident had triggered tensions in the area.

Reacting to the incident, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam demanded that the houses of those involved in the incident who tried to engineer "riots" on Sunday should be bulldozed.

"Houses of those 'jihadis' who tried to engineer riots on Sunday and attacked Hindu boys should be bulldozed," Sanjay Nirupam stated, warning of protests outside the Kurar police station if the authorities failed to act, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)